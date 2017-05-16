Whistleblower says health insurers have bilked Medicare for years

The market's move into the red notwithstanding, heath insurers are additional under pressure on the heels of a pending Justice Department whistleblower lawsuit. The action by the Feds was instigated by a former employee of UnitedHealth Group (UNH -1.5% ) who claims big insurance companies have been sticking it to Medicare for years reaping billions by gaming Medicare Advantage, the form of Medicare insurance sold privately.

The whistleblower, former finance director Benjamin Poehling, says he, and others, monitored internal programs designed to make patients appear sicker that they actually were thereby increasing the amounts paid by Medicare and increasing executives' bonuses.

A spokesperson for UNH says that the company rejects Mr. Poehling's allegations and will "contest them vigorously."

Source: NYT