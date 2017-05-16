Rio Tinto can maintain cash returns even with lower iron ore prices, CEO says

Rio Tinto (RIO +3% ) CEO Jean Sebastien Jacques says the company could match last year's $2.7B cash return to shareholders in 2017 even if iron ore prices plunge to near record lows of $42/ton.

Jacques says last year's 28% cash return was achieved at an average iron ore price of $53.60/ton, while the average YTD price so far has been $74, "so a price of $42 for the rest of the year will give us a similar outcome."

Many of Rio’s rivals were not able to return cash to shareholders last year because they were busy paying down debt and boosting balance sheets; that will change this year, but Jacques says Rio’s financial position means it is able to maintain a balanced allocation between capex, debt reduction and shareholder return.