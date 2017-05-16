Kocherlakota: Fed making a $2T mistake

Reducing the vast holdings built up on the central bank balance sheet is a mistake in both concept and implementation, says former Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, writing on Bloomberg.

Even if one assumes it's a good idea to cut the balance sheet (we'll get to that later), Kocherlakota reminds the bank's assets consist mostly of mortgage-backed securities, so letting them run off is a bad idea. Why? Maturation of MBS is heavily dependent on the rate at which homeowners pay off mortgages, so the Fed could lose control over a big policy tool. Should prepayments rise, holdings would be slashed, effectively tightening policy.

Now getting to why the Fed even wants to shrink its balance sheet, Kocherlakota suggests it would be a better idea to maintain assets and instead raise interest rates higher than otherwise - this gives the extra advantage of allowing more room to cut rates when the next recession hits.