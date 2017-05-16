Reuters: Glencore, Carlyle team up to rescue bankrupt Moroccan refinery

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) and Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) have teamed up in an attempt to buy Morocco's only oil refinery, hoping to recoup $600M in loans they issued to the plant before it went bankrupt, Reuters reports.

The Moroccan government wants at least $2B for the 200K bbl/day plant at Mohammedia, on the Atlantic coast near Casablanca, according to the report.

If a deal goes through, it would become Gelncore's first oil refinery and allow the plant to restart production, a crucial condition for repaying debts; CG already co-owns refineries in Switzerland and Germany with Vitol.