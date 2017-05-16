AstraZeneca not keen on losing European head to Glaxo, alleges breach of contract

AstraZeneca (AZN +0.5% ) chief Pascal Soriot is apparently none too pleased that the former head of its European operations Luke Miels, a star performer, has departed to lead GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK +0.3% ) pharma division. The company is fighting his departure in court, seeking an order requiring Mr. Miels to abide by the terms of his employment contract.

During its Q1 conference call, GSK chief Emma Walmsley said he was "a very important addition...who should be with us in due course." Adding, " We're still in discussions with his previous employer."

Mr. Miels' specific contract breach has not been disclosed.