North Sea oil output set to jump by 400K bbl/day on new projects, efficiency

North Sea oil production is expected to jump by a net 400K bbl/day, or ~20%, in the next two years, defying gloomy forecasts for the oldest deepwater basin that produces the world's benchmark crude price.

Projects from the West Shetlands to the fringes of the Arctic Ocean aim to add 1.2M bbl/day, more than offsetting the decline in production from older fields, Reuters reports.

The North Sea region is expected to report its third annual production rise in a row in 2017, reversing years of sliding output.

A range of projects by majors and smaller companies are anticipated coming onstream in the next two years or so, including Statoil's (NYSE:STO) giant Johan Sverdrup project, which starts pumping 440K bbl/day in 2019 and rising to 660K bbl/day by 2022, and BP's revitalization of the aging Schiehallion and Loyal fields off the Shetland Islands with its Quad 204 project, adding 130K bbl/day to production.

Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) CEO Tony Durrant says lower oil prices forced focus on operating efficiencies, which have risen dramatically; he says Premier has been at 90%-plus operating efficiency in the area, while the North Sea overall was at ~65% in 2012-13.