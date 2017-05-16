Weibo +21.3% after Q1 beat, high-side revenue guidance

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is up 21.3% and at its highest point after beating on top and bottom lines with Q1 earnings where revenues rose nearly two-thirds.

Advertising/marketing revenues rose to $169.3M, with those from small and medium-sized enterprises and key accounts coming to $161.5M, up 83%. Net income, meanwhile, increased more than sixfold to $46.9M.

Monthly active users rose 30% Y/Y to 340M; 91% of those were mobile users.

Average daily active users came to 154M, up 28% Y/Y.

Revenue breakout: Advertising and marketing, $169.3M (up 70.6%); other, $29.9M (up 49.2%).

It's guiding to Q2 revenues of $240M-$250M, well above consensus for $229.4M.

