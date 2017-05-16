Forterra -34% after weak Q1 results, below consensus Q2 guidance

Forterra (FRTA -12.9% ) has plunged 34% in two days after reporting a $0.31/share Q1 net loss, and Q2 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $50M-$60M came in well below the $89M analyst consensus estimate.

FRTA says factors that hurt result in Q1 will continue to weigh in Q2, including project delays in the concrete and steel pressure pipe product group and ongoing competitive pressures in Houston.

FRTA also expects to incur higher costs of raw materials, freight and labor that will not be offset by recently implemented price increases until H2.

RBC Capital downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform and lowers its target price to $16 from $23, saying management's credibility has been compromised and investors should move to the sidelines until FRTA can string together a few quarters of consistent financial performance.