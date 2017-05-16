BlackBerry could be a four-bagger - Macquarie

It's "not hard to see" BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) booking $2B of software revenue and hitting EPS of $1.82 by fiscal 2020, says analyst Gus Papageorgiou.

He assumes BlackBerry starts 2020 with 500K RADAR units in service, and later hits 1.5M, with an average for the year of 1M at $20 per month (plus sales of 1M units at 50% gross margin).

RADAR customers "are seeing a reduction in the amount of trailers needed to manage existing sales thanks to the more efficient use of the assets," says Papageorgiou.

He's got an Outperform rating and $11.80 price target, but sees a case for $45 per share.

Source: TheFly