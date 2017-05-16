Bloomberg: Saudi Aramco plans at least 10 energy deals during Trump visit

Saudi Aramco plans to sign energy agreements with at least 10 companies including General Electric (GE -0.2%), Schlumberger (SLB -0.4%) and Halliburton (HAL -0.2%) when Pres. Trump visits Saudi Arabia at the end of this week, Bloomberg reports.
Aramco also will sign deals with Baker Hughes (BHI -0.6%), KBR (KBR +0.7%), Jacobs Engineering (JEC -0.6%), Nabors Industries (NBR -0.2%), Weatherford (WFT -2.6%), McDermott (MDR -0.5%) and Rowan (RDC +0.3%), according to the report.
The agreements would help Aramco reach its goal of sourcing 70% of its oil and gas equipment and services from the local Saudi market by 2021.