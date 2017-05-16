Bloomberg: Saudi Aramco plans at least 10 energy deals during Trump visit

Saudi Aramco plans to sign energy agreements with at least 10 companies including General Electric (GE -0.2% ), Schlumberger (SLB -0.4% ) and Halliburton (HAL -0.2% ) when Pres. Trump visits Saudi Arabia at the end of this week, Bloomberg reports.

Aramco also will sign deals with Baker Hughes (BHI -0.6% ), KBR (KBR +0.7% ), Jacobs Engineering (JEC -0.6% ), Nabors Industries (NBR -0.2% ), Weatherford (WFT -2.6% ), McDermott (MDR -0.5% ) and Rowan (RDC +0.3% ), according to the report.

The agreements would help Aramco reach its goal of sourcing 70% of its oil and gas equipment and services from the local Saudi market by 2021.