Twitter +1.5% as co-founder Stone to return to company

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is jumping to its high of the day, +1.5% , on word that co-founder Biz Stone is rejoining the company on a full-time basis.

Stone had created the service along with Jack Dorsey, Evan Williams, and Noah Glass.

"There’s something about the personality of a company that comes from the folks who start it," Stone says in a blog post. "There’s a special feeling they bring with them. Jack coming back was a big step forward. And now, it’s my turn—I’m returning to full time work at Twitter starting in a couple of weeks!"

Shares are at their highest point since October.