FHFA: Congress to decide Frannie fate

Reiterating what his boss - FHFA Director Mel Watt - has already said, the FHFA's Bob Ryan tells Bloomberg it'll have to be Congress, not the executive branch that frees Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +0.4% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +0.4% ).

Ryan acknowledges that the FHFA does have the administrative powers to untether the GSEs, but has no plans on using them, even if the White House requests.

Ryan: "You have to start with the director’s unequivocal statement that housing-finance reform is the purview of Congress ... An administrative solution to housing-finance reform to take the enterprises out of conservatorship would be inconsistent with that.”