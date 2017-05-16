Sina +19.7% as Weibo boosts revenues

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) is up 19.7% to a multi-year high following its Q1 earnings boosted by strong results at its subsidiary Weibo.

It's a great quarter, says CEO Charles Chao; Weibo continued momentum in revenues and users, and "On the Sina media business, our performance was in line with our expectation, taking seasonality factor into account," he says. "We have further restructured our mobile media business to accelerate the pace for the mobile transition."

Gross margin was 69%, up from a year-ago 59%; Advertising gross margin was 70%, vs. a year-ago 58%.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $228M (up 39.9%); non-advertising, $50.1M (up 40.2%).

Press Release