Brevan Howard Master Fund suffered $1B in outflows in April

The flagship hedge fund for Brevan Howard Asset Management saw AUM fall to $8.7B at the end of April vs. nearly $10B a month earlier, according to Bloomberg. This continues an exodus in which assets have now about halved over the past year amid poor performance.

The fund value fell 0.7% in April, bringing the YTD loss to 3.1%. It did return 3% in 2016 - the first positive annual performance in three years.

A new hedge fund started in March - the Brevan Howard AH Master Fund - reportedly has received roughly $700M in pledges.