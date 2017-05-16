Facebook finds another measurement bug; Instagram copies Snapchat

Facebook (FB -0.5% ) calls it a minor discrepancy, but says it's issuing refunds to some advertisers after discovering a bug leading it to overstate clicks on the advertisers' websites.

The issue comes from those accessing Facebook from mobile browsers (not desktop or the mobile app) who click on the "video carousel" ads in order to expand them. The clicks were mistakenly registered as advertiser website clicks.

According to the company, just about 0.04% of video carousel ads served on the mobile web were inaccurately billed.

This is the fifth time in the past few months that Facebook has acknowledged either overstating or understating ad metrics.