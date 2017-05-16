Bloomberg: Trump's defense budget adds little to big ticket programs

Pres. Trump is expected to propose a $603B defense budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 that would add one warship but no more F-35 and Super Hornet jets than the Obama administration had projected, Bloomberg reports, citing government officials.

The proposal reportedly sticks with Pres. Obama’s plan to request 70 of Lockheed Martin's (LMT -0.2% ) F-35s and 14 of Boeing's (BA +0.3% ) F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, but would ask for nine rather than eight DDG-51 Flight III destroyers built by General Dynamics (GD +0.1% ) and Huntington Ingalls (HII).

The plan also would buy enough of Raytheon's (RTN +0.4% ) Tomahawk cruise missiles to keep the company’s Tucson, Ariz., plant in operation.

The plan does not reflect results of a pending review that Sec. of Defense Mattis requested in January to evaluate the cost and operational advantages of buying improved F/A-18E/F jets over the F-35C model designed for use on aircraft carriers.