Nature’s Sunshine Products spikes after landing key China license

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR +28.2% ) soars after the company announces that it has received its direct selling license from China’s Ministry of Commerce.

The company says the license will enable it to expand direct selling activities within China.

"By bringing Nature’s Sunshine to the people of China, we are opening a tremendous new chapter and growth opportunity in our company’s 45-year history," says CEO Gregory Probert.

China is the world’s second largest direct selling market in terms of retail sales, according to data.

