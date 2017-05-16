Statoil eyes U.S. Gulf of Mexico output up 50% by 2020

Statoil (STO +0.6% ) says it expects its net U.S. offshore production to rise by more than 50% to 125K boe/day by the end of the decade from 80K now, says Carri Lockhart, its senior VP for U.S. offshore operations.

The exec says STO has lowered its average offshore project breakeven costs to $40/bbl - and as low as $27 in some cases - from re-engineering, simplifying designs and becoming more efficient, vs. $70/bbl needed on average in 2014, and from now on the company will aim only for projects that are viable in a $40/bbl oil environment.

STO entered the U.S. Gulf in 2004 and now has stakes in six producing assets, including Hess-operated Stampede, which is scheduled to start first production in H1 2018, and Chevron's Big Foot project.