ABC confirms 'Roseanne' reboot; 'American Idol' joins next season

ABC (DIS -1.1% ) is coming out of upfront presentations with 10 new sitcoms and dramas for the fall as well as a return to the past: a new version of longtime Fox (FOX -2.4% , FOXA -2% ) cash cow American Idol, and a reboot of '90s hit Roseanne with its original cast.

American Idol left Fox just over a year ago, wrapping up with an average of 11M viewers, though at its peak it drew 30M, and ABC hopes to recapture that magic (to the irritation of Fox, which just spent $25M promoting its final season).

It's adding on to growing hits Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelor, with new editions The Bachelor Winter Games and Dancing with the Stars Junior (featuring celebrity children).

ABC hopes to reverse a ratings decline of about 8% this year (down 11% in the key demographic of adults 18-49), though it will still tie this year for first place in the demo if sports is excluded.

The network also said Jimmy Kimmel would return to host next year's Oscars.