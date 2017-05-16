Restaurant brand equity winners

The 2017 Harris poll on restaurants brands with the highest combined scores on familiarity, quality and purchase consideration is out. Restaurant category winners are posted below.
Burger Restaurant: Five Guys beats In-N-Out Burger.
Casual Dining Restaurant: The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) scores higher than Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Olive Garden (NYSE:DRI).
Chicken Restaurant: Chick-fil-A takes first over Zaxby's.
Coffee & Quick Service Restaurant: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) edges out Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN).
Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant: Moe's Southwest Grill wins for the second year in a row.
Ice Cream/FroYo: Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Shop wins.
Pizza Chain: Papa John's Pizza is the top choice in the polling.
Sandwich Shop: Subway tops Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) and Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB).
Source: Press Release
Related ETF: MENU.
Now read: I Like Starbucks For The Long Term »