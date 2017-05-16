ChinaNet Online +3.2% as search engine revenue jumps

Ad platform company ChinaNet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) has gained 3.2% today after posting Q1 earnings where revenues rose more than 40% and net loss narrowed slightly.

Search engine marketing drove the revenue gain, supported by its CloudX system granting more precision to clients.

Gross profit fell 20.7%, and gross margin was down to 17.5% from 31.7% as the revenue mix shifted to lower-margin search engine marketing services.

Net loss narrowed to $1.1M vs. a year-ago $1.4M.

Revenue breakout: Internet advertising and data services, $2.3M (down 36.8%); Search engine marketing services, $5M (up 252.1%).

The company has $1M in cash and equivalents, and has working capital of $6.4M.

Press Release