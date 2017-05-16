Target limps into earnings

Shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) are down 1.50% just ahead of the retailer's Q1 earnings report due out before the market opens tomorrow. The drop is in line with broad weakness across chain store stocks today.

Analysts expect Target to report sales of $15.62B and EPS of $0.91. The consensus estimate for comparable sales is for a 3.6% decline, while Target guided for a low to mid single-digit drop. Target's annual profit guidance could be crucial, with the initial range of $3.80 to $4.20 likely to be narrowed.

Consumer Edge observes that Target set its guidance around the time of the delayed tax refund headwind, which may have steered management to the conservative side.

Source: Bloomberg

Shares of Target are down 24% YTD.