Safety concerns with Ionis' inotersen makes Prothena worth a look - Piper

Piper Jaffray's Steven Breazzano says investors shouldn't overlook Prothena's (PRTA +1.8% ) TTR candidate PRX004 considering the potential safety issues with Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (IONS +1.9% ) inotersen. He believes there is plenty of room for product differentiation in the space, pointing out that PRX004, set to enter the clinic next year, clears the protein buildup that characterizes amyloidosis rather than directly shutting down production, the mechanism of action of both inotersen and Alnylam's (ALNY +9% ) patisiran. At a minimum, a deposit-clearing approach would be complementary to a production-stopping approach.

He rates Prothena Overweight.

Source: The Fly