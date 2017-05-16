Chain store stocks reeling on weak earnings reports

Disappointing earnings reports from TJX Companies, Staples and Dick's Sporting Goods have hit the retail sector hard.

Chain store stocks in particular are reeling. Notable decliners include Gap (GPS -2.4% ), Tilly's (TLYS -6.4% ), The Children's Place (PLCE -5.7% ), Stein Mart (SMRT -4.4% ), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -4.5% ), Barnes & Noble (BKS -1.9% ) and L Brands (LB -2.6% ).

Urban Outfitters (URBN -1.8% ) is due to report after the bell today.

