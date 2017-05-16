XG Technology +37.9% as acquisition gain results in profit

Wireless video solution provider xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) is a top gainer on Nasdaq, up 37.9% today and reaching its highest point since January, after posting Q1 earnings where it logged a loss from operations but marked a "bargain purchase gain" on its acquisition of Vislink.

GAAP EPS of $0.84 beat one estimate for a loss of $0.51; loss from operations came to $5.75M, but the company booked a preliminary bargain-purchase gain of $11.84M as well as a gain on debt extinguishment of $2.9M.

The Vislink acquisition means it has fully transitioned focus to providing video, broadband and satellite solutions for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and defense markets.

The company also says it eliminated 46 redundant positions to generate annual cost savings of $3.8M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release