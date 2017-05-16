Magic Software +5.6% to three-year high on earnings

Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) is up 5.6% and tagged its highest point since February 2014 after posting its Q1 earnings where income rose 19%.

Revenues rose 36% and hit a record $60.8M, "positive results across all financial metrics due to continued solid demand for our products and professional services, and the start of the anticipated renewal of software licenses among some large enterprise customers," says CEO Guy Bernstein.

Net income was up 16% on a GAAP basis and 19% non-GAAP to $5.7M.

Cash flow from operations was $10.5M vs. a year-ago $12.2M; cash, equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities came to $59.2M.

It reiterated full-year guidance for revenues of $225M-$230M (12-14% annual growth), vs. consensus for $230M.

