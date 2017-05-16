TransCanada reassessing Keystone XL interest among U.S. producers

TransCanada (TRP -0.8% ) is reassessing whether oil producers in North Dakota and Montana are still interested in shipping crude through the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline, now that they have other new options to ship their product, including the Dakota Access pipeline.

While TRP remains "confident the project still has a need, absolutely," a company spokesperson says it is surveying shippers to firm up support for the pipeline, since "a lot of water has gone under the bridge" during the nine years since the project was first proposed.

The director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority says getting U.S. oil producers to re-commit to shipping on the Keystone XL will be "up to market to decide the need... It's a completely different environment than what we had five years ago."

The project still lacks approval of a route through Nebraska; state regulators plan to hold hearings on the proposed route in August and likely will issue a decision sometime in the fall.