Southern's 102 MW solar facility in Texas begins commercial operation

Southern Co. (SO -1.3% ) says it has started commercial operation of the 102 MW Lamesa solar facility in Texas, one of its three large-scale solar projects operating in the state.

Lamesa consists of 410K photovoltaic solar panels and is capable of generating enough wholesale generation to help meet the average energy needs of 15K Texas homes; the city of Garland is purchasing the energy and associated renewable energy credits under a 15-year power purchase agreement.

SO owns more than 1,200 MW of renewable generation across eight wind, solar and biomass facilities in Texas.

The facility is the latest in a boom taking place across Texas, with more than 1 GW-DC expected to come online this year.