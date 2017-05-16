Acxiom raises profits, beats on revenues in Q4

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) boosted EPS more than 20% despite near-flat revenues in its fiscal Q4 earnings thanks to lower cost of revenues.

The company also aw gains from a smaller impairment charge of goodwill and other ($1.32M vs. a year-ago $6.1M).

Gross margin rose to 47.4% from a year-ago 45%.

Revenue by segment: Connectivity, $44M (up 42%); Audience Solutions, $86M (up 8%); Marketing Services, $94M (down 17%).

For fiscal 2018, it's guiding to revenue of about $945M (up 7%), just above expectations for $943.5M, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.80, just below consensus for $0.83.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

