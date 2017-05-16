DTE Energy to shut coal plants, eyes 80% cut in carbon emissions by 2050

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) says it plans to shut all of its coal-burning power plants by 2040 in an effort to reduce carbon emissions by more than 80% from 2005 levels by 2050.

By adding more renewable energy, transitioning its 24/7 power sources from coal to gas and continuing to operate its zero-emission Fermi 2 nuclear power plant, DTE will strive to cut carbon emissions by 30% by the early 2020s, 45% by 2030, 75% by 2040 and more than 80% by 2050 - a timeframe the company says aligns with the target scientists broadly have identified as necessary to help address climate change.

DTE CEO Gerry Anderson says the utility will invest $15B over the next two decades in renewable energy and natural gas-burning power generation for its 2.2M Michigan electricity customers.