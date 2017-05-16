Margins tighten at Jack In The Box

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is higher after topping FQ2 EPS estimates.

The restaurant operator reported a system-wide 0.8% drop in comparable sales for the Jack In The Box chain vs. -0.9% consensus.

Comparable sales fell at Qdoba 3.2% vs. -2.0% consensus.

Consolidated restaurant margin fell 240 bps to 17.5% of sales. Operating margin was down 100 bps to 19.7% of sales. Higher labor costs were a significant factor in the drop in margins.

Jack In The Box expects FY17 EPS of $4.10 to $4.30.

