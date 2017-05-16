Sinovac Bio late with 2016 annual report

Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) says it will be unable to file its 2016 20-F by end of the extension period allowed under Nasdaq's late filing rules. The delay is due to additional time required for the Board's Audit Committee to complete its internal investigation into allegations raised in a report published by Geoinvesting.

On May 10, it received written notice from Nasdaq that it was no longer in compliance with listing requirements. The company has 60 days to submit a plan to address the deficiency.

