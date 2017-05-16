Urban Outfitters lower after earnings

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) misses sales estimates slightly in Q1.

Comparable retail segment sales growth by brand: Urban Outfitters -3.1% vs. -2.3% consensus, Free People +1.5%, Anthropologie Group -4.4%.

Gross margin rate came in 31.5% of sales vs. 34.3% a year ago. SG&A expenses as a percentage of sale increased 100 bps to 28.7%. Net income dropped 230 bps to 1.6% of sales.

The company ended the fiscal year with inventory flat compared to a year ago.

Previously: Urban Outfitters EPS of $0.10 (May 16)