Red Robin Gourmet tops beaten-down expectations

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) jumps 11% after the company surprises with a boost to guidance.

The company expects EPS to fall in a range of $2.80 to $3.10 for the full year, with approximately 45% expected in the first half and 55% in the back half.

During Q1, Red Robin used a 1.6% increase in pricing to help offset the impact of lower traffic and an unfavorable shift in menu mix.

