Red Robin Gourmet tops beaten-down expectations

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) jumps 11% after the company surprises with a boost to guidance.
The company expects EPS to fall in a range of $2.80 to $3.10 for the full year, with approximately 45% expected in the first half and 55% in the back half.
During Q1, Red Robin used a 1.6% increase in pricing to help offset the impact of lower traffic and an unfavorable shift in menu mix.
RRGB +15.60% AH to $67.05 (52-week high).