Nasdaq closes at new record in otherwise drab session

Stocks closed mixed in range-bound trading, as the S&P 500 posted a new intraday record while the Nasdaq notched another all-time closing high in capping off a three-day winning streak.

The rise in stocks has been a slow and steady grind, says LPL Financial market strategist Ryan Detrick, as the S&P has gone 15 straight sessions without so much as a 0.5% close up or down; "Although it can feel like watching paint dry, it is important to remember that some of the strongest bull markets tend to take place in dull markets," he says.

The Nasdaq has marched 15% higher YTD, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.2% and the Dow is up 6.2%.

In today's trade, only techs (+0.5%) and financials (+0.2%) ended the day in positive territory; on the flip side, health care (-0.4%) struggled as Pfizer was downgraded to Sell at Citi, and energy (-0.4%) underperformed as U.S. crude oil slipped 0.5% to $48.64/bbl following yesterday's rally.

The S&P Retail ETF (-0.8%) ended lower for the fourth straight session, as TJX and Dick's Sporting Goods fell 4.1% and 13.7%, respectively, in reaction to their quarterly results.

U.S. Treasury prices settled with modest gains across the board, leaving the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps lower at 2.32%.