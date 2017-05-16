StoneMor Partners chairman and CEO is out

Lawrence Miller is retiring as chairman, president, and CEO of StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON). Replacing him in the president and CEO roles is Paul Grady, who will also join the board.

Grady most recently was interim CEO of Rio de Janeiro-based NEOgas S.A., but has spent most of his career at large companies in the Philadelphia area (STON is based in Trevose, PA).

Also brought on is Mark Miller as CFO.

Grady: "We have fallen short in operational areas, have a salesforce to re-build and haven’t been effective enough with our financial controls ... I am committed to fixing these issues."