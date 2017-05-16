Boeing delivers first 737 Max to Malaysian buyer

Boeing (NYSE:BA) delivers the first 737 Max jetliner to Malaysia's Lion Air, just one day later than first scheduled after quickly recovering from a possible engine manufacturing defect which had grounded the Max fleet last week.

Boeing is counting on smooth sailing for the 737 Max, the newest member of the jet family dating back 50 years, as production slows for the 777, the company's second largest source of profit, ahead of a transition to a new model.

The Max “is the most important program at Boeing both now and in the future,” says Bloomberg air transport analyst George Ferguson, estimating that current generation 737 planes and the Max will generate $25B in revenue this year, ~27% of the company total.

The Max family netted 3,714 orders through the end of April, with most sales coming from the midsize -8, which Boeing expects to provide 8% lower operating costs than Airbus’s A320neo jets from upgrades that include new fuel-efficient engines and winglets.