AMD declines comment on Intel license report; unveils 'Epyc' server chip

As expected, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +11.7%) declined comment on a Fudzilla report that said Intel would license AMD's graphics technology, saying it hasn't announced anything and won't comment on rumor and speculation, Bloomberg noted.
At its analyst day event, the company has given the formal moniker to its "Naples" data-center chip: "Epyc." The chip with a Zen core and eight memory channels is promising high performance, scalability and balance that will evolve with cloud solutions.
Options volume spiked in the name today, with heavy interest in May $12 calls and puts.
Shares are up 0.6% after hours as Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster speaks at the company's event.
Updated 6:17 p.m.: Shares are down 3% after hours as the analyst day presentations take a 15-minute break, but not until after Raja Koduri, chief architect of Radeon Technologies Group, took the stage. In a presentation generally light on numbers, one interesting slide noted AMD's aim for the top end of the market, which has less than 15% of the volume but more than 66% of all margin dollars.