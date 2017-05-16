AMD declines comment on Intel license report; unveils 'Epyc' server chip

As expected, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD +11.7% ) declined comment on a Fudzilla report that said Intel would license AMD's graphics technology, saying it hasn't announced anything and won't comment on rumor and speculation, Bloomberg noted.

At its analyst day event, the company has given the formal moniker to its "Naples" data-center chip: "Epyc." The chip with a Zen core and eight memory channels is promising high performance, scalability and balance that will evolve with cloud solutions.

Options volume spiked in the name today, with heavy interest in May $12 calls and puts.

Shares are up 0.6% after hours as Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster speaks at the company's event.