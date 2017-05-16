ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay in advisory vote

Investors reject a compensation plan for top execs at ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a non-binding vote, signaling disapproval with the company’s pay levels last year.

COP says 68% of shareholders voted against or abstained in the say-on-pay vote, after winning 83% approval the previous year and marking the first time the company has failed to get shareholder approval since it spun off its oil refining business five years ago.

COP trimmed the total pay of its CEO Ryan Lance nearly 8% last year to $15.6M, holding his base salary flat while slightly reducing stock and option awards.