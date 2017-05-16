Netlist +9.6% after Q1 shows better-than-expected loss

Netlist (NLST +3.3% ) has gained 9.6% after hours following the posting of a Q1 loss that was better than expected amid revenues that doubled Y/Y.

Gross profit was $680,000, about 7.2% of revenues.

Net loss of 3.3%M was slightly wider than last year's loss of $1.4M.

An increase in revenue both sequentially and year-over-year was made possible by a strategic partnership with Samsung, CEO C.K. Hong notes, adding "We remain on track for initial customer sampling of HybriDIMM and continue to make progress with target customers for EV3 and NV4."

Cash and equivalents and restricted cash came to $10.9M; total debt, net of debt discounts, and accrued interest was $16M.

