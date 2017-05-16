SunEdison comes to terms with unsecured creditors but judge could revise

SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) reaches a series of settlements at a court hearing that bring its unsecured creditors on board with its bankruptcy exit plan.

But the pacts do not necessarily guarantee an easy slide out of bankruptcy for SUNE, as the bankruptcy judge presiding over the case says he has “some problems” with SUNE’s bankruptcy exit plan and may be unable to confirm it.

One of the settlements discussed at today’s court hearing in New York involves the surrender by the TerraForm companies (TERP, GLBL) of ~$3B worth of unsecured claims against SUNE, a crucial advantage to other unsecured creditors because it shrinks the size of the pool of debt.