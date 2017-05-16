Vale to shutter Canadian nickel mine, causing up to 200 job losses

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it will suspend operations at its Birchtree nickel mine in Canada's Manitoba province on Oct. 1 because of weak nickel prices and declining ore grades.

Vale says the suspension will result in up to 200 job losses and a 6K metric tons/year reduction in nickel from its Manitoba operations, and is looking at offsetting the lost production with increased output at the Thompson mine, its other operation in the province.

Vale says it remains committed to its Thompson operations, and plans to invest ~$100M in upgrades at the complex.