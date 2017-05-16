Canada boosts ownership limit for CN Rail, opens door to airline JVs

Canada's government is lifting ownership restrictions for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) and airlines such as Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) and WestJet Airlines (OTC:WJAFF), one of a series of steps to open up competition in the country’s transport sector.

The changes, unveiled in a proposed new law, would raise individual share ownership limit for Canada’s largest railroad to 25% from the current 15%, and changes to airline rules open the door to joint ventures and codify a previously announced increase in the foreign ownership limit of foreign carriers to 49% from 25%.

Bill Gates is a potential beneficiary of the changes: He is CNI’s biggest single shareholder through a 13.3% stake held by his Cascade Investments fund and a 2.3% stake owned by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.