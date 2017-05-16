Variety: Google to preview stand-alone VR headset

At this week's I/O developer conference, Google (GOOG +0.6% , GOOGL +0.6% ) will preview its next-gen virtual reality headset, Variety reports.

Unlike its Daydream View headset, which depends on an inserted Google phone, the new product is reportedly a stand-alone device that will feature inside-out positional tracking (without the need for external cameras and sensors).

It was last year's I/O conference that brought the Daydream platform into public view. Since then, Google has assembled other pieces of its VR puzzle, including its Tango augmented reality platform.

Also today in Alphabet news: A federal appeals court says that the "Google" trademark hasn't fallen victim to "genericide," dismissing a suit that says the company should lose the trademark on the basis that "googling" is synonymous with searching the Internet.