Barron's: Energy Transfer Partners powers ahead post-merger

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) stands apart from most energy-focused MLPs that have drifted lower in recent weeks, Barron's Amey Stone writes, gaining 4% since the company completed its merger with Sunoco Logistics at the end of April and reported earnings on May 3.

Gimme Credit energy analyst Philip Adams is out recommending ETP bonds, noting that the post-combination distribution coverage ratio exceeds 1.0x - which is helpful to investment grade bond ratings - and expected near-term distribution increases “in the low double digits.”

Adams acknowledges some uncertainty about growth rates at the new company, but he is confident leverage levels should decrease, which would likely mean upside for the bonds.

Stifel analysts upgraded ETP to Buy from Hold last week, noting its improved distribution coverage and better valuation after it retired ~6% of shares outstanding post-merger.