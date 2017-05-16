China Digital TV ekes out adjusted profit as business transforms

China Digital TV (NYSE:STV) posted a narrow profit on sharply decreased revenues in its Q1 results.

After the sale of Beijing Super TV, the decrease in business operations, market cap and equity has the company reviewing its eligibility to stay listed on the NYSE.

Revenues fell by 56% to $0.7M, and gross profit was $0.5M.

Loss from continuing operations fell 24.5%, to $1.9M from a year-ago loss of $2.5M.

At quarter's end, the company had cash, equivalents and term deposits of $125.5M.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

