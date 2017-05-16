Many U.S. shale producers that filed for bankruptcy have recovered

Financial Times profiles fallen U.S. shale producers that have refused to die, generally forced to cut production but many are now planning to grow.

Of the 10 largest U.S. E&P companies to have gone into Chapter 11, eight have emerged and are still operating, having shed billions of dollars of debt: Linn Energy (OTCQB:LNGG), SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD), Energy XXI (NASDAQ:EXXI), Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK), Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO), Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL), Samson Resources (which is selling off assets) and Sabine Oil and Gas (which went private).

When Saudi Arabia allowed oil prices to fall in 2014 by not curbing production, it was a deliberate attempt to squeeze higher-cost producers out of the market, but many U.S. shale companies were able to cut costs and raise productivity dramatically - and their losses, though substantial, were not large enough to scare investors away.

As an example, SD emerged from Chapter 11 in October with $3.7B of debt eliminated, and last week reported a Q1 profit of $51M vs. a loss of $324M in the year-ago period; over the past year, SD has cut its production costs per barrel by 27% and wiped out its debt interest payments, and now expects oil production to start growing in H2 2017.

HK emerged from bankruptcy in September, and also swung to a Q1 profit of $189M from a net loss of $567M for the predecessor company in the year-ago quarter; it recently added a second rig running in North Dakota, and announced in January that it was spending $840M to buy assets in the red-hot Permian Basin of Texas.