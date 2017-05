Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is hiring a business lead to figure out how the company can break into the multibillion-dollar pharmacy market, CNBC reports.

For the last few years, Amazon has held at least one annual meeting to discuss whether it should enter the business, but with the rise of high-deductible plans and the trend towards consumers paying for healthcare, it's ready to get more serious.

The company also recently started selling medical supplies and equipment in the U.S.

Related tickers: CVS, RAD, WBA, ESRX, UNH