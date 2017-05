China-Hong Kong bond trading link

In another step to open up China's capital markets, Hong Kong and Chinese regulators have formally approved a long-awaited scheme to connect China's $9.5T bond market with overseas investors.

Initially, only "northbound" trading (into China) will be possible, with no quota on investments.

The so-called Bond Connect program has been in the works since Beijing launched a similar scheme connecting Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets in 2014.

