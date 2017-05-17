Trump concerns weigh on markets

Concern that President Trump's reform agenda could be slowed down is weighing on markets, with traders worried that political noise will morph into economic risk.

Fears of obstruction of justice charges (with regards to Comey-Flynn) and the possible discussion of classified information with Russia are in the spotlight.

Along with a sagging dollar, U.S. stock index futures are down 0.5% , while safe havens climb, with gold up 1% to $1248/ounce.

Oil is up 0.6% at $48.94/bbl and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.29%.

